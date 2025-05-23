Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) announces that discussions with General Atlantic Credit's Atlantic Park fund and PlanetArt's Management Team regarding the potential sale of its PlanetArt division, announced on March 3, 20251, are advancing while the terms and conditions under which the sale would take place are not yet final.

As announced, Claranova's objective remains to close this transaction before the end of June. In order to achieve this, and in view of the legal deadlines, the Board of Directors has decided to call an Ordinary General Meeting for the purpose, in particular, of approving the said sale.

Therefore, Claranova informs its shareholders that its Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CET at the Business Center Tour Egée, 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92400 Courbevoie.

The preliminary convening notice, including the agenda and the draft resolutions to be submitted to the General Meeting, is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and also on the Company's website in the Investors/Shareholder's Meeting section. Details of how to participate and vote at this Meeting are provided in the notice.

In compliance with legal and regulatory conditions, documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company's website as from June 6, 2025.

The voting platform (VOTACCESS) for this General Meeting will be open as from June 11, 2025, and the possibility to vote via Internet will close on June 26, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Shareholders are informed that a convening notice will be published in the BALO at least fifteen days before the date of the Ordinary General Meeting, specifying any changes to the agenda and any amendments resulting from requests for the inclusion of draft resolutions.

In the meantime, Claranova will keep its shareholders and the public informed of any developments in the discussions regarding this transaction.

Financial calendar:

July 31, 2025: FY 2024-2025 revenue

October 29, 2025: FY 2024-2025 results

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.) and software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and the analysis of data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts.

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

_________________________ 1 Press release March 3, 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522327692/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com