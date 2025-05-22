Northgold AB ("Northgold" or the "Company") has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market due to a decision by the general meeting of the Company' shareholders to liquidate the Company. The decision to liquidate the Company is conditional upon closing of a transaction between Northgold and Nordic Resources Limited.

Conditional upon the closing of the transaction between Northgold and Nordic Resources Limited, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Northgold from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: NG ISIN code: SE0017131071 Order book ID: 251186

The last day of trading in the shares of Northgold AB is expected to be June 4, 2025. The final date will be communicated to the market at a later stage.

