Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 10:01
0,896 Euro
+0,45 % +0,004
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: More Visible Gold on Globex's Kewagama Royalty Claims

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV) has announced that they are expanding their 22,000 metre 2025 drill program by an additional 18,000 metres. Drilling will be focused on the O'Brien Mine as well as the East O'Brien area of the New Mineral Resource to a depth of up to 2 kilometres. Globex holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty on the Kewagama Gold Mine portion of the East O'Brien area on which previous and current drilling has intersected high-grade gold values and visible gold. Visual free gold was reported in Radisson's recent press release dated May 21, 2025 and long-section reproduced below. (Holes OB-24-363 and OB24-361).

Entreprises Minières Globex Inc.

Pilot hole and wedge clusters in the O'Brien Mine and East O'Brien Areas in the west to and Trend #3 in East O'Brien. Illustrates logged instances of visible gold in both published drill holes and completed drill holes with assays pending. - Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Globex also holds a 1% NSR on the New Alger Gold Mine (also called Thompson Cadillac) portion of Radisson's West O'Brien project holdings.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f986795-32b3-4128-bd86-0d81d53d7da6


