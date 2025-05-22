Petrus Resources Ltd.: Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Donald Gray



Donald Cormack



Patrick Arnell



Ken Gray



Peter Verburg Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected 104,062,316



104,052,404



103,837,554



104,052,866



103,950,141 99.96



99.95



99.75



99.96



99.86 37,360



47,272



262,122



46,810



149,535 0.04



0.05



0.25



0.04



0.14

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Company's restricted share unit award plan and ratifying the previous grants of restricted share unit awards was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Gray

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: 403-930-0889

E: kgray@petrusresources.com

