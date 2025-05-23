Xintela AB: Xintela AB Interim Report January - March 2025

Summary of the interim report

The "Company" or "Xintela" refers to Xintela AB (publ), corporate registration number 556780-3480.



The Group

First quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 140 (299).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 10,427 (loss: 10,997).

Loss per share was SEK 0.02 (loss: 0.02).



The Parent company

First quarter 2025

Income amounted to TSEK 140 (299).

Loss before tax totalled TSEK 8,574 (loss: 9,688).



Significant events in the first quarter of 2025

* Xintela's interim analysis of data from the knee osteoarthritis clinical study shows safety and positive efficacy results, 18 months after treatment with XSTEM. The results demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in knee pain and knee function. In addition, the results of XSTEM treatment show an improvement in bone structure and also a trend of stopping cartilage breakdown, supporting a disease-modifying potential of XSTEM in the treatment of osteoarthritis.



Significant events after the end of the period

* Xintela has amended the study protocol in the clinical phase I/IIa study with XSTEM on patients with difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers to complete the study earlier. The number of patients to be enrolled in the study has been reduced from 12 to 6. The primary goal of the study, to investigate safety and tolerability, will be achieved even with the reduced number of patients.

* Xintela and EQGen Biomedical Inc. ("EQGen") have signed the definitive collaboration and license agreement, contemplated by their previously announced term sheet, for the development of Xintela's equine stem cell product EQSTEM® and other animal stem cell products. EQGen gets global rights to Xintela's stem cell technology for the treatment of veterinary musculoskeletal indications. Xintela and EQGen Biomedical will collaborate on product and process development as well as regulatory, clinical and commercial development of EQSTEM, initially for the treatment of joint diseases in horses. Xintela will receive a license fee of USD 1 million and USD 3 million worth of shares in EQGen, in conjunction with external financing of EQGen, as well as variable royalties up to low double digits. Upon signing, Xintela will receive USD 0.4 million as a deposit for the development of a GMP manufacturing process for EQSTEM.

The complete report is available for download below and on the company's website www.xintela.se/en/report-archive.

About Xintela

Xintela develops medical products in stem cell therapy and targeted cancer therapy based on the Company's cell surface marker integrin a10ß1 which is found on mesenchymal stem cells and on certain aggressive cancer cells. The stem cell marker is used to select and quality-assure the patent-protected stem cell product XSTEM®, which is in clinical development for treatment of knee osteoarthritis and difficult-to-heal leg ulcers. The company produces XSTEM for the clinical studies in its GMP-approved manufacturing facility. In cancer therapy, which is run by the wholly owned subsidiary Targinta AB, therapeutic antibodies, targeting integrin a10ß1 (First-in-Class) are being developed for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and the brain tumor glioblastoma. Xintela conducts its business at Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm since 22 March 2016. Xintela's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.