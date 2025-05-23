The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23

The Diverse Income Trust plc

23rdMay 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 22ndMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

22nd May 2025 105.25p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 102.65p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

23rdMay 2025