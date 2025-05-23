The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
The Diverse Income Trust plc
23rdMay 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 22ndMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
22nd May 2025 105.25p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 102.65p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
23rdMay 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire