Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414
23.05.2025
SciBase publishes the Annual report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase hereby announces that the Annual report for 2024 is available at the Company's website www.scibase.com.

A pdf-version of the annual report is enclosed to this press-release.

A printed version of the Annual report will only be distributed to shareholders who actively request a printed copy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO
Tel: +46 70 341 34 72
E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on May 23, 2025.

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2024,c4154827

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4154827/3467819.pdf

Annual-Report-2024-Final

https://mb.cision.com/Public/12371/4154827/9b281e99a5569c88.pdf

PM Årsredovisning eng 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2024-302464280.html

