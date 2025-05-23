Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5LQ | ISIN: CA7170461064 | Ticker-Symbol: PXK
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 16:11
11,970 Euro
-0,37 % -0,045
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,92012,10017:37
11,97012,10517:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 15:24 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX - PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated April 2, 2025 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2025. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on executive compensation and approval of the total shareholder return rights plan held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
Donald Gray Elected 86,197,115 9,670,104
Michael MacBean Elected 91,436,025 4,431,195
Brian Davis Elected 93,801,543 2,065,676
Darren Gee Elected 93,274,345 2,592,875
Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 94,383,235 1,483,984
Jocelyn McMinn Elected 89,376,549 6,490,671
John W. Rossall Elected 95,416,660 450,559
Debra Gerlach Elected 94,478,939 1,388,281
Nicki Stevens Elected 92,357,435 3,509,784

Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%)
95,603,268 95.11% 4,910,425 4.89%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Against Percent (%)
89,147,761 92.99% 6,719,458 7.01%

Approval of the Total Shareholder Return Rights Plan

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Peyto's total shareholder return rights plan was ratified and approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Against Percent (%)
90,874,189 94.79% 4,993,029 5.21%

For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.