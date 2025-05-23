Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093
23.05.2025 16:30 Uhr
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Reported in Bald Hill Drill Holes

Finanznachrichten News

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to pass onto shareholders a press release by Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) regarding a site visit to Globex's Bald Hill Antimony Property in Nova Scotia.

As reported in the press release, 1,600 metres of the 2,500-metre drill program has been completed and that "sections of massive stibnite and stibnite bearing breccia filling have been intersected in approximately 80% of drill holes" and "antimony bearing mineralization has been discovered in surface outcropping over a distance of at least 300 metres."

Details including photos of core are available in the Antimony Resources press release available here.

The technical information in the Antimony Resources press release was reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca


