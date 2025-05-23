Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: 928721 | ISIN: FR0000074148 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ1
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:03
41,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Assystem: Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025 - Voting results and dividend for financial year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Combined General Meeting of 23 May 2025
Voting results and dividend for financial year 2024

Paris-La Défense, on 23 May 2025, 6.00 p.m (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), confirms that its Combined General Meeting was held today, at the Centre de conférences Etoile Saint Honoré located at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO.

The quorum was 85.417% and the General Meeting approved all resolutions submitted to vote except for the fourth resolution (Approval of related-party agreement).

In particular, the General Meeting:

  • approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended on December 31st, 2024,
  • also decided the payment of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year,

which remainder will be paid with the following schedule:

  • 8 July 2025: ex-date,
  • 9 July 2025 (after-market closure): record date,
  • 10 July 2025: payment date,

The results of votes will be available on the Company's website (www.assystem.com).

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimize the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.
In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,750 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.
Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices.

For more information, please visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn - Communications Director - acdagorn@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
