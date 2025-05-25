Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2025) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) ("urban" or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Norman Levine has withdrawn his candidacy for election to the Company's Board of Directors due to unforeseen business commitments.

Urban remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance and ensuring a diverse and experienced Board of Directors to guide the Company's strategic initiatives.

About Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.

Urban Infrastructure Group stands as a premier provider of concrete and drainage infrastructure construction services, specializing in Stage 1 development-the critical foundation phase of the construction process. As industry leaders in early-stage infrastructure development, the company delivers essential groundwork for large-scale, master-planned residential communities throughout Ontario.

With a distinguished portfolio of partnerships, Urban Infrastructure Group collaborates with prominent developers and stakeholders behind Ontario's most ambitious and transformative residential development projects. The company's expertise in foundational infrastructure enables the successful realization of complex, community-shaping initiatives that form the backbone of the region's expanding residential landscape.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Contact:

