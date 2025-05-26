Regulatory News:

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME),a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the AGM) of the company is convened at 03.00 p.m. CEST on June 25, 2025, at the offices of Freshfields LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Following the announcement on May 05, 2025, one item on the agenda at the AGM will be voting on the appointment of Diede Mink van den Ouden as Chief Executive Officer of TME Pharma N.V. through the binding nomination of the Supervisory Board. Mr. van den Ouden (44) has been a professional investor since 2008 with a proven track record as investor in listed company for many years. His knowledge and experience enable him to manage the constantly changing market conditions well.

Currently, and since September 2024 Mr. van den Ouden serves as CEO and President of Tonner Drones SA, listed on Euronext Growth Paris. From December 2022 to January 2025, he was CEO of Lavide Holding NV where he successfully led a reorganization and ensured a good future for this company by finding the right partner in Haerlem Capital. As an investor, he regularly played an advisory role to the management of other listed companies.

At the date of this convocation notice Mr. van den Ouden holds 2,000,000 common shares. By May 28, 2025, on the basis of Mr. van den Ouden's participation in the financing transaction disclosed on May 21, 2025, he will be issued 4,980,000 warrants to subscribe for up to 4,980,000 common shares in the share capital of the company at an exercise price of €0.10 per share.

Aram Mangasarian, who took up his role as CEO of the company in July 2015, has agreed to step down following appointment of Diede van den Ouden but will continue to advise the company on scientific and strategic matters on a consulting basis.

"I am pleased to announce the binding nomination of Diede van den Ouden as CEO, which is being submitted for approval by our shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. With his proven track record in managing and advising publicly listed companies, as well as his expertise in financial restructuring, Diede is exceptionally well positioned to strengthen the company's finances. Financial strength will enable the achievement of TME Pharma's operational and strategic goals. Consistent with the new business model of TME Pharma, he has shown a strong commitment to cost reduction by negotiating a compensation package that is primarily performance-based with a minimal fixed-cash compensation and has also worked with the Supervisory Board to implement reduced compensation for the Supervisory Board until the company's cash position improves. The Supervisory Board is confident that under Diede's leadership, TME Pharma will be able to deliver value to shareholders. I will remain available to support coordination of the company's R&D activities to ensure continuity in management of the scientific assets," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of TME Pharma.

The annual accounts for the year ending December 31, 2024, and the report of the board of directors for 2024, the convocation to the AGM, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the description of the main terms of Diede van den Ouden's appointment, the text proposals regarding the partial amendments of the articles of association, the draft of the amended remuneration policy, the instructions and documents for participation and voting in person or by proxy at the upcoming AGM are available on the company's website, in a dedicated section of the Corporate Governance page. These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of the administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on May 28, 2025 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CEST on June 18, 2025, of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website).

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer) in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. US FDA has approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma and TME Pharma was awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), showing potential to address fibrosis and inflammation is evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

TME Pharma® and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks.

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Visit TME Pharma on LinkedIn and X.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

