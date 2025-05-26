SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said on Monday that it signed an order with Vietnamese private airlines VietJet for 20 more A330-900 widebody aircraft to support the latter's long-term international expansion.The European aircraft manufacturing company said that the latest order doubles Vietjet's A330neo commitment to 40 aircraft, adding to its existing fleet of 96 A320neo Family aircraft. Currently, Vietjet operates an all-Airbus fleet of 115 A320 Family aircraft and seven A330-300s, using the A330-300s to serve destinations in Australia, India, and Kazakhstan.According to Airbus SE, the A330-900, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, can fly up to 13,300 km nonstop and features Airbus' Airspace cabin, offering more comfort, advanced lighting, and the latest in-flight entertainment.The agreement was formalized in Hanoi by Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus International President Wouter van Wersch, witnessed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong during the French leader's official visit.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX