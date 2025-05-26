ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new deal with global technology company

ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility services company, has strengthened its partnership in Europe with a major global technology customer. Under the new agreement, the contract's annual value will increase by more than DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS is already providing cleaning services to the customer and will now expand its services to cover a total of three European countries. The new agreement will take effect in July 2025 and has a duration of three years.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

"We very much look forward to expanding our collaboration with this key customer into additional markets, leveraging our existing customer insights and local market expertise. Our key priority will be to deliver high-quality service experiences while supporting our customer in improving efficiency and productivity through data insights, technology, and standardisation at a multi-country scale."

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com