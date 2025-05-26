Referring to the press release from Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB's on 21 May, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 28, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: ANNX Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0009664154 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 27, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0025159387 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280