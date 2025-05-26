Referring to the press release from Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB's on 21 May, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 28, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|ANNX
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:100
|Current ISIN:
|SE0009664154
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|May 27, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0025159387
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|May 28, 2025
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
© 2025 GlobeNewswire