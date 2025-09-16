Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB: Annexin appoints world-leading ophthalmology experts to Medical Advisory Board

Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB has appointed a Medical Advisory Board in Ophthalmology. The independent clinical experts in the Board will act as key advisors to the Annexin team advancing the clinical development of the drug candidate ANXV in the major retinal vascular diseases retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

The Board is appointed as part of the preparation work for an upcoming Phase 2b study in patients with newly diagnosed RVO, and the broadening of the indications for ANXV to include DR. The aim is to strengthen the company with the experienced team of key opinion leaders (KOL) with deep understanding and broad experience in clinical drug development and treating patients with retinal diseases. The experts will contribute to the strategic planning for a future product registration, guide preparations for the regulatory submissions including study protocols, and support effective interactions with potential strategic partners as well as with the regulatory authorities.

"We continue to strive for excellence and are committed to position Annexin as a strong innovative player in the eye disease space. I am honoured to be working together with the world leaders in retinal diseases to further shape the path of ANXV clinical development in ophthalmology. It is a great pleasure to see experts of such dignity and caliber sharing our excitement in the promise of ANXV and joining Annexin's Medical Advisory Board. Their guidance is imperative since they all have deep understanding of disease mechanisms, the day-to-day clinical reality considering the patients' perspectives as well as broad experience in leading clinical trials with regulatory and commercial aspects involved," says Anna Frostegård, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Annexin Pharmaceuticals. "At the moment it is a USA-centric expert panel although we do anticipate additional global experts joining the Medical Advisory Board with the progress of our programme."

The newly appointed members of the Medical Advisory Board are:

David S. Boyer, MD is a Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine, CA, USA. Dr. Boyer is specializing in the treatment of diseases of the retina and vitreous, and a leading clinical researcher and investigator for new treatments in macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. He serves as an advisor for multiple research, educational and charitable institutions.

Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS, is a board-certified ophthalmologist. Dr. Dhoot has significant experience in clinical research, serving as primary or sub-investigator in over 100 clinical trials. Dr. Dhoot also advises pharmaceutical companies on trial design and safety and has served on data and safety monitoring committees. Dr. Dhoot has received several awards during his career including the Senior Honor Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists and the Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, NV, USA. Dr. Khanani has been recognized among the top 10 researchers globally on The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025 and has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Macula Society's Lawrence J. Singerman Medal in 2025 and the American Society of Retina Specialists Presidential Award. In 2021, Dr. Khanani founded the Clinical Trials at the Summit meeting to foster discussion on clinical trial design and data.

Michael Singer, MD is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center and Director of Clinical Research at Medical Center Ophthalmology in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Dr. Singer is the recipient of many awards, including the American Society of Retina Specialists Honor and Senior Honor award, the Achievement award of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, The Gary Thomas Award, Faculty of the Year of the F1000 Foundation, OSN 150 Top Retina Specialists, and Two ASRS Rhet Buckler Awards. Dr. Singer has been involved in well over 250 clinical trials. In 2018 he was inducted into the Retina Hall of Fame.

About diabetic retinopathy (DR)

Diabetic retinopathy is a serious eye disease and one of the leading causes of vision loss and blindness in people with diabetes. The disease occurs when high blood sugar levels damage the small blood vessels in the retina, leading to leakage, lack of oxygen and the formation of new, fragile blood vessels. Today's treatments include anti-VEGF injections, laser treatment, and surgery, but these are often costly, require repeated interventions, and do not always provide sufficient effect. There is therefore a great need for new, more effective and long-lasting treatment options. Globally, it is estimated that over 100 million people are living with diabetic retinopathy, and with an increasing prevalence of diabetes, the number is expected to rise sharply.

About Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)

RVO is a vascular disease of the eye in which blood flow in the retinal veins is blocked. The disease often leads to severe visual impairment or blindness and the need for long-term treatment. Today's standard treatment for RVO consists of injections directly into the eye, usually once a month, but has no effect on the blockage of blood vessels that is the cause of RVO. Sources put the prevalence of RVO in the world at between 16 and 28 million people being affected.

About Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB

Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB is a leading biotechnology company in the Annexin A5 field for the treatment of various diseases. The company's biological drug candidate ANXV - a human recombinant protein, Annexin A5 - is primarily intended for treatment of patients with injuries and inflammation of the blood vessels, but also for cancer. The company has an extensive patent portfolio for the treatment of diseases with Annexin A5 and for production of Annexin A5.

The Company is based in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, under the ticker ANNX. Redeye is the company's Certified Adviser.