Groupe Casino: Casino Group and H&S Invest Holding plan to open 210 convenience stores in Morocco with by 2035

Casino Group and H&S Invest Holding plan to open

210 convenience stores in Morocco with by 2035

Casino Group and H&S Invest Holding sign a strategic partnership agreement to deploy the French Group's brands in Morocco. The aim of this exclusive partnership is to open more than 210 Franprix and Monoprix brand stores over the next ten years throughout Morocco.

The partnership marks a decisive step in Casino Group's new international expansion strategy, which is leveraging franchising to strengthen the presence of its emblematic brands outside of France. Already present in more than 30 countries, the Group is already a partner of 472 franchised stores outside Metropolitan France representing 3.5% of its net sales in 2024.

For H&S Invest Holding, a Moroccan multi-business group specialising in essential sectors, this partnership is part of a drive to diversify its Retail division. By introducing Franprix and Monoprix in Morocco, the group aims to enrich the country's convenience retail offering with innovative concepts combining quality food products, fast food, everyday services and a digitalised customer experience.

The first stores will open in 2026, with positioning based on quality, convenience, a range of carefully selected fresh produce and a high proportion of local products.

Philippe Palazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, said:

"This partnership with H&S Invest Holding is fully in line with our strategy of expanding internationally through franchising. It illustrates our ability to leverage the strength of our brands, our logistics know-how and our expertise in convenience retailing in a market as dynamic as Morocco. Thanks to H&S Invest Holding's deep local roots and solid operations, we will be able to rapidly roll out a network of high-performance convenience stores in step with changing consumer habits in Morocco."

Moncef Belkhayat, Chairman of H&S Invest Holding, added:

"We are proud to be partnering with a major international player like Casino Group. This strategic partnership will enable us to offer a new customer experience in the Moroccan market. By 2030, we aim to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Kingdom through the roll-out of the Franprix and Monoprix banners."

About H&S Invest Holding

Founded in 2005, H&S Invest Holding is a multi-sector Moroccan group operating in manufacturing, logistics, real estate and media & communication. Active in essential sectors, it is a key player in the production and the distribution of food, hygiene, beauty and health products. With a strategy based on excellence, innovation and governance in line with international standards, the group has established itself as a vital component of the national economic fabric.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market. It operates the country's largest network of convenience stores, with some 7,500 points of sale, and ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 25,000 employees, driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary brands and generated gross merchandise volume (VAT included) of €12.4 billion in 2024. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments. For more information, visit www.groupe-casino.fr/en

About Franprix and Monoprix

Franprix and Monoprix are two emblematic urban convenience retailing brands in France.

Franprix specialises in convenience stores in towns and cities. At the heart of neighbourhood life, Franprix stores offer urban dwellers choice, quality products and innovative services. The ever-evolving brand continues to reinvent the local neighbourhood store to meet its customers' needs.

specialises in convenience stores in towns and cities. At the heart of neighbourhood life, Franprix stores offer urban dwellers choice, quality products and innovative services. The ever-evolving brand continues to reinvent the local neighbourhood store to meet its customers' needs. Monoprix stands out for its "everything under one roof" offering that caters to all budgets. It provides a broad spectrum of food, fashion, home, beauty and leisure products. In addition to private-label products, customers can find exclusive major brand offers and premium brand collaborations.

This announcement is for information purposes only, in accordance with currently applicable laws and regulations, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

