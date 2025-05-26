BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company, reported that its net loss for the first quarter widened to RMB78.394 million or US$10.80 million from RMB63.39 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss per ADS were RMB1.08 or US$0.14 compared to a loss RMB 1.00 in the prior year.Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders widened to RMB30.82 million or US$4.25 million from RMB 10.04 million in the prior year. Adjusted net loss per ADS was RMB0.42 or US$0.06 compared to adjusted net loss per ADS of RMB 0.16 prior year.Total revenues for the quarter declined to RMB26.09 million or US$3.60 million from last year's RMB 61.73 million, due to decreased sales volume of EH216 series products.For the fiscal year 2025, the company currently remains the annual revenue guidance of around RMB900 million.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX