Ratos AB: Ratos announces Sentia's intention to apply for a listing on Euronext Oslo Børs

Sentia, the sixth largest construction group in the Nordics with a leading position in chosen markets,[1] today announces its intention to apply for listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. Ratos will have an ownership stake in Sentia of approximately 72% immediately prior to the listing and intends to reduce its ownership to below 50% in connection with the contemplated offering of shares.

"We are very proud of Sentia's strong development during Ratos' ownership. Sentia is now a leading construction group with market-leading margins. A listing increases visibility, broadens ownership, and improves access to the capital markets. Greater and broader awareness of Sentia facilitates customer acquisition and enhances the company's ability to attract and retain talent. The listing is also in line with Ratos' focus on streamlining the group towards fewer platform holdings," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO Ratos.

As part of the intended listing process, Ratos intends to reduce its ownership to below 50%. The share offering will comprise a public offering to retail investors in Norway and Sweden, an offering to eligible employees in Norway and Sweden as well as a private placement to institutional investors internationally. No shareholder other than Ratos will sell shares in the offering.

About Sentia

Sentia is a Nordic construction group with a leading position in select markets. Sentia builds large, complex projects such as commercial buildings, hospitals, universities and cultural centers for public and private clients. The Group is active in partnering and collaboration and generates the majority of its revenues from recurring clients. Sentia consists of the companies HENT in Norway as well as Vestia, SSEA, and Kiruna Målbygg in Sweden. The Group employs approximately 1,400 employees and revenues in 2024 amounted to NOK 10.6 billion, making it the sixth largest construction company in Norway and Sweden.

Four cornerstone investors have undertaken to acquire and to be allocated shares for a total amount of NOK 670 million in the contemplated offering, subject to certain conditions and for a price per share of up to NOK 50.00, which is equivalent to an equity value of Sentia of approximately NOK 5.0 billion. The four cornerstone investors are i) DNB Asset Management with NOK 350 million, corresponding to 7.0% of the company; ii) Arctic Asset Management with NOK 120 million, corresponding to 2.4% of the company, as well as iii) Amundsen Investment Management and iv) TIND Asset Management, both with NOK 100 million committed, corresponding to 2.0% of the company.

See further information in the announcement on Sentia's corporate website via the following link: www.sentiagruppen.com Further information on the listing and the offering will be published by Sentia on its website.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier ASA and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Listing and the Offering, and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Oslo branch, is acting as Joint Bookrunner (together, the "Managers").

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt is acting as legal advisor to Sentia and Ratos as to Swedish and Norwegian law, and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Vilogorac, CFO & Investor Relations

+46 70 616 50 19 anna.vilogorac@ratos.com

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.

