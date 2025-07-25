Ratos AB: Ratos announces positive earnings impact of approximately SEK 300 million related to arbitration award involving Diab Group

Today, an arbitration award has been issued in a dispute involving Diab Group, a Ratos subsidiary, as one of the parties. As a result of the award and in line with Ratos's ongoing streamlining strategy, a decision has been made to decrease the capacity in Diab Group's PET production and to impair and right-size certain assets directly linked to the dispute.

Together, these measures will result in a positive effect on the Group's reported earnings of approximately SEK 300 million, which will be recognised as items affecting comparability in the interim report for the third quarter of 2025. The total positive impact on cash flow is expected to amount to approximately SEK 600 million.

About Diab Group

Diab Group is a global leader in the development of sustainable composite core materials and solutions. Diab's solutions are used in a wide range of demanding applications worldwide, including in the marine, aerospace, wind and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Sweden, Diab operates production facilities in Sweden, Italy, the United States, China, Norway, India and Lithuania, and maintains a global presence through 14 sales offices. Ratos holds a 96% ownership stake in Diab Group.

This information is information that Ratos is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-25 15:00 CEST.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.