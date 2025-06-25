Ratos AB: Markus Granlund permanent CEO of TFS HealthScience

Ratos is pleased to announce that Markus Granlund, who has been serving as Interim CEO of TFS HealthScience (TFS) since February 2025, has officially been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ratos holds a 100% ownership in TFS.

"During Markus Granlund's tenure as Interim CEO, he has demonstrated the solid leadership and strategic vision relevant for TFS to further develop as a leading global mid-size contract research organization. Markus' focus on operational efficiency has already successfully driven measurable improvements across the company," says Katarina Ageborg, Chairman of the TFS Board of Directors since February 2025.

"I am honored to take on the role as permanent CEO and look forward to continuing to lead TFS alongside my passionate and dedicated colleagues. With our newly designed and therapeutically aligned structure, we're well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients, focusing our talent and expertise where it matters most. I believe deeply in the power of meaningful partnerships, impactful science, and our shared commitment to the patients whose lives we aim to improve, and I'm proud to continue that work with such a committed team," says Markus Granlund, CEO, TFS.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. With operations across 50 countries, TFS and its strategic partners provide tailored strategic resourcing solutions and clinical development services in specialized therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology. Dedicated to empowering partners and enriching lives, TFS offers flexible solutions that combine global reach with the agility and responsiveness of a mid-sized CRO.

For more information, please contact:

Katarina Grönwall, VP Communications & Sustainability

+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.