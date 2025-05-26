DXC Technology Company: Vibracoustic Selects DXC to Lead Global Business Transformation with SAP

ASHBURN, Va., May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a multi-year IT services agreement with Vibracoustic, a leading expert in automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) solutions to transform its SAP environment and modernize global IT operations.

Under the five-year agreement, DXC will become Vibracoustic's strategic partner for SAP services, taking responsibility for the company's global SAP Application Development and Management Services (ADMS) across 17 countries and over 30 manufacturing facilities. The transformation will streamline operations, standardize processes, and improve service delivery for more than 5,000 users.

"DXC's unparalleled expertise in SAP solutions, its ability to manage complex global IT systems, and client-centric approach make it the ideal partner," said Nico Klohr, Commodity IT Manager at Vibracoustic. "With DXC's support, we are confident in achieving a unified and efficient SAP service landscape that will further enhance productivity and drive growth."

By consolidating multiple existing vendors into a single, integrated global service led by DXC, Vibracoustic aims to reduce complexity, enhance consistency, and accelerate innovation.

"With over 15,000 SAP professionals worldwide and over 5 million SAP users supported globally, DXC is a leading provider of SAP solutions, helping businesses to quickly respond to market dynamics, simplify operations, and minimize the disruption, risks and costs of enterprise transformation," said Juan Parra, President, DXC Europe. "As Vibracoustic's global strategic supplier, we will manage its mission-critical SAP systems and help to drive greater efficiency across the organization."

This agreement underscores DXC's position as a leader in major IT transformations, reaffirmed by its recent recognition in PAC's SAP Services Europe report as well as Whitelane Research's 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study.

DXC has over 35 years of experience delivering SAP solutions, with a global team of 15,000+ SAP professionals and 2,500+ SAP certifications. DXC supports nearly 850 SAP customers across 60 countries, helping customers simplify operations, scale efficiently, and drive innovation through end-to-end SAP transformation strategies. To learn more, visit DXC.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Vibracoustic

Vibracoustic is a leading global automotive NVH expert, providing customized solutions adding comfort and supporting efficiency, safety and durability. Its expertise along the entire product life cycle and all vehicle systems as well as its broad product range enable Vibracoustic to solve current and future NVH challenges across all automotive segments. With approximately 12,000 employees at around 40 production and engineering locations across 17 countries, Vibracoustic serves all major automotive manufacturers. In 2024 Vibracoustic recorded total sales of 2.6 billion €. For more information, see www.vibracoustic.com

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Angelena Abate | +1 646 234 8060 | angelena.abate@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695316/DXC_Technology_Company_Vibracoustic_Selects_DXC_to_Lead_Global_B.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vibracoustic-selects-dxc-to-lead-global-business-transformation-with-sap-302464513.html