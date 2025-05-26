RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) said that it has launched a major multi-year project to create a new system for sustainability and energy management. This project is built on a strong growth plan and reflects the company's focus on advanced software and innovation.The key feature of this initiative is Agentic AI, a new type of artificial intelligence. These AI agents are designed to work on their own or with clients and consultants. They can predict needs and adjust to complex situations in real time, making sustainability efforts easier and more automated.Traditional software has always been a tool that helps people complete tasks. However, this new system introduces AI agents that do the work for you, marking a big shift toward AI-driven technology.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX