TOKYO, May 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of its new corporate venture capital fund, Fujitsu Ventures Fund II(1) (Fund II), with a total capital commitment of 15 billion yen, effective July 1, 2025. This fund will be managed through Fujitsu Ventures Limited(2).Since April 2021, Fujitsu has been driving innovation through the establishment and management of Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC (Fund I). Through Fund I, Fujitsu has made strategic business investments in startups globally to strengthen business collaboration aligned with its corporate strategy. Additionally, from June 2024, Fujitsu initiated impact investing, targeting startups that address social challenges. To date, Fund I has invested in a total of 17 companies and has achieved solid results in both strategic and financial aspects.Building on this foundation, Fund II will expand the scale of investments to enhance and develop these initiatives further. Fujitsu aims to accelerate innovation and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through this new fund.Overview of Fund IIFund II will continue to invest in promising startups both domestically and internationally, following the approach of Fund I. Strategic business investments will focus on reinforcing business collaboration, while increasing investments in companies with cutting-edge technologies that hold potential for future business partnerships. This will accelerate Fujitsu's ability to incorporate emerging technologies and trends.For impact investments, Fund II will prioritize contributions to solving social issues through its portfolio companies, while seeking to generate synergistic value through collaboration with Fujitsu.(1) Fujitsu Ventures Fund II:Managed within Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC.(2) Fujitsu Ventures Limited:Head office: Minato-ku, TokyoPresident & CEO: Hideaki Yajima