EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
19/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
55.9310
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
20/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.7357
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
21/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.7035
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
22/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.1734
XPAR
EUROFINS
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/05/2025
FR0014000MR3
50,000
56.2177
XPAR
TOTAL
250,000
56.3523
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
