VusionGroup - Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2025 - Terms of Availability or Consultation of Preparatory Documents

Shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du 4 septembre, 75002, Paris.

The preliminary notice, including the agenda and draft resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for participating and voting at the Combined General Meeting, have been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 12, 2025 (No. 57). The notice of meeting will also be published in the BALO and in a legal announcements journal, in accordance with applicable regulations. The procedures for participating in and voting at the General Meeting are detailed in these notices.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available and may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: https://investor.vusion.com/English/shareholders-meeting/.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt / +33 (0)6 85 07 86 81 / olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact:

France : Publicis Consultants vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

UK: Apella Advisors - vusion@apellaadvisors.co

