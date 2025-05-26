DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition 26-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, May 26, 2025 Charwood Energy signs two new projects in partnership with Idex, a major player in France's energy transition Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces it has signed new contracts for the construction of biomass heating systems and equipment for a total of more than EUR2.4 million, in partnership with Idex, a key French player in tailored low-carbon utility solutions and energy efficiency. By harnessing its expertise in the design and installation of biomass-based energy solutions, Charwood Energy has won two projects on behalf of third-party customers. The projects underscore the Group's ability to meet the needs of businesses and local authorities alike in the transition to sustainable energy solutions. Design/construction of a containerized silo for a biomass heating system for the municipality of Val d'Isère The Group is designing and constructing a containerized silo and a 750 kw biomass heating system for the municipality of Val d'Isère (Savoie). This order was devised to provide a compact solution for the decarbonization of a site already in operation, the challenge being to deliver and install various equipment to a site located in the mountains, at a potential ski station for the 2030 Olympic Games. The contract covers the design and commissioning of a pellet heating system containing three 250 kw boiler units, together with the supply of a buffer tank and the installation of piping, electricity and automation systems. The prefabricated silo module was designed and developed at the production site of Charwood Energy's works subsidiary Energy&+ in Saint Nolff and consists of two superimposed concrete modules with a silo loader for conveying biomass in pellet form. The contract was signed during the second quarter of 2024 for a total of EUR450k. Two-thirds of the contract were invoiced and recognized in 2024, with the balance on delivery at the end of Q1 2025. Design/construction of a modular biomass heating system for the decarbonization of an agri-food manufacturer in Brittany The Group is supporting a project for the design and construction of a turnkey modular biomass heating system to decarbonize the heat production of a poultry slaughterhouse located in Plouray, Brittany. To limit the impact of the installation of the new biomass heating system on site, Charwood Energy constructed the prefabricated elements at its Saint-Nolff site to enable quicker on-site deployment of the solution. The contract covers the supply, installation and commissioning, in the workshops of Energy&+, of a prefabricated modular biomass heating system containing an 850 kw SCHMID ENERGY biomass boiler with a gas backup of 900 kw. The installation includes three 90 m3 buffer tanks, the entire piping process, the electrical and automation systems and an electrofilter to reduce particulate emissions in the fumes. The Charwood Energy teams will also work on the civil engineering part of the toploader building as well as on the supply and installation of a toploader and a direct discharger for the transport of biomass in the form of wood chips to the boiler. As part of this project, Energy&+ will have to replace the steam-based process piping initially used with a hot water circuit. Through its turnkey and modular offering, the works subsidiary of Charwood Energy is positioned as a key player in the study and execution of biomass decarbonization energy works. The contract was signed in early 2025 for an amount of EUR2 million. Part of it will be billable in 2025 and the balance in 2026 upon delivery. Eric Fossard, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Charwood Energy commented: "These two projects illustrate Charwood Energy's ability to offer bespoke solutions that meet high technical constraints on diversified industrial facilities. With the support of partners like Idex that are focused on providing renewable energy and are recognized in the region, Charwood Energy is committed to developing appropriate sustainable energy solutions in line with the specifications of public and private players seeking to phase out fossil fuels." Christian de Bellescize, Head of Industry Market at IDEX added: "Idex works with strategic and complementary partners so that it can guarantee efficient and sustainable energy solutions. Charwood Energy is an essential link in our integrated approach, enabling us to offer our customers a comprehensive and tailored response to the challenges of the energy transition. Our commitment to performance hinges on the reliability and excellence of our partners. By working with Charwood Energy, we are strengthening our ability to offer our customers innovative solutions that require a lower initial investment and keep their operating costs under control over the long term. Effective and controlled decarbonization thus becomes a genuine lever for competitiveness for companies and local authorities." Next publication: September 16, 2025 - H1 2025 revenue, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30

