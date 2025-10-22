Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
22.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
Charwood Energy: Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a project signed with Engie Solutions and SDE 18

DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a project signed with Engie Solutions and SDE 18 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a 
project signed with Engie Solutions and SDE 18 
22-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, October 22, 2025 

Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a project signed 
with Engie Solutions and SDE 18 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces the signing of a contract in the second quarter of 2025 between its construction subsidiary 
Energy&+ and its customer Engie Solutions for the construction of a 250 kW biomass boiler in Châteaumeillant 
(Centre-Val de Loire), to be commissioned before the end of the year. 
 
This project, which is already underway and being carried out in conjunction with the SDE 18 heating and cooling 
authority, will provide heating and domestic hot water for several public buildings, including a nursing home, a 
gendarmerie, and a fire station (SDIS). 

A collective project promoting regional decarbonization 
 
This project is part of the framework agreement between Energy&+ and Engie Solutions, which aims to standardize a range 
of prefabricated, industrialized biomass boiler rooms to accelerate the decarbonization of sites operated by Engie 
Solutions. 
 
It is also part of the regional initiative led by SDE 18 (Syndicat Départemental d'Énergie du Cher), which in 2023 took 
on responsibility for "heating and cooling networks" in order to promote the development of local, sustainable, and 
economically competitive energy sources. 
 
Through its public heating and cooling authority, SDE 18 supports local authorities in the department in the design, 
construction, and operation of renewable heating networks. The Châteaumeillant project is one of the first three 
networks identified by the SDE 18 Heating Network Master Plan, and the first to be implemented. 

A tailor-made, turnkey, prefabricated project for the municipality of Châteaumeillant 
 
The Châteaumeillant heating network will supply a nursing home, a gendarmerie and its seven residences, as well as the 
SDIS (fire and rescue service). It will be supplied with 90% local wood energy, sourced from within a 60 km radius. 
 
The 250 kW boiler room will produce nearly 800 MWh of renewable heat per year, avoiding 137 tons of CO2 emissions 
annually. 
 
The design and construction has been entrusted to Energy&+, which will deliver a modular turnkey solution: 
 
 -- Prefabrication of the boiler room in Energy&+'s workshops in Brittany, in a 2-hour fire-resistant concrete module 
 -- Installation of a 250 kW Hargassner biomass boiler and all process equipment (piping, electricity, automation) 
 -- Supply and installation of a storage silo, a filling hopper, and a wood conveyor system. 

3D view of the boiler room and its silo                                                  Less than 24 hours to install 
the modules 

To meet the municipality's expectations in terms of integration into the local environment, Energy&+ designed a 
building with careful attention to architecture, using wood-effect stamped concrete for better integration into the 
landscape. The use of prefabrication limits the footprint and nuisance of the construction site and ensures rapid 
deployment on site. 

A concrete response to a changing market 
 
The accelerated rollout of heating networks in suburban and rural areas is leading to more complex logistics for 
projects such as the one in the municipality of Châteaumeillant, which embodies the industrial strategy promoted by 
Energy&+: offering a standardized and reproducible range of biomass boiler rooms to effectively meet the needs of local 
areas. 
 
"This framework agreement with Engie Solutions structures our standardized and industrialized biomass boiler offering, 
designed to meet the challenges of decarbonization, logistics, costs, and deadlines in different regions. It enables 
Energy&+ to secure recurring revenues while supporting the energy transition in different regions," says Adrien Haller, 
President of the Charwood Energy Group. 
 
With five projects currently in prefabrication in its workshops, Energy&+ is confirming its industrial growth and its 
ability to offer both tailor-made and standardized solutions that are perfectly suited to the ambitions of the National 
Low Carbon Strategy for 2030 and 2050. 

Next publication: H1 2025 results, October 28, 2025 after market closes. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations 
                 Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                 presse@seitosei-actifin.com 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 
                 +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60 
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_Chateaumeillant Project 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2217086 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2217086 22-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2217086&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
