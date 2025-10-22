DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a project signed with Engie Solutions and SDE 18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, October 22, 2025 Energy&+ industrializes its modular wood-fired boiler offering and consolidates its development with a project signed with Engie Solutions and SDE 18 Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces the signing of a contract in the second quarter of 2025 between its construction subsidiary Energy&+ and its customer Engie Solutions for the construction of a 250 kW biomass boiler in Châteaumeillant (Centre-Val de Loire), to be commissioned before the end of the year. This project, which is already underway and being carried out in conjunction with the SDE 18 heating and cooling authority, will provide heating and domestic hot water for several public buildings, including a nursing home, a gendarmerie, and a fire station (SDIS). A collective project promoting regional decarbonization This project is part of the framework agreement between Energy&+ and Engie Solutions, which aims to standardize a range of prefabricated, industrialized biomass boiler rooms to accelerate the decarbonization of sites operated by Engie Solutions. It is also part of the regional initiative led by SDE 18 (Syndicat Départemental d'Énergie du Cher), which in 2023 took on responsibility for "heating and cooling networks" in order to promote the development of local, sustainable, and economically competitive energy sources. Through its public heating and cooling authority, SDE 18 supports local authorities in the department in the design, construction, and operation of renewable heating networks. The Châteaumeillant project is one of the first three networks identified by the SDE 18 Heating Network Master Plan, and the first to be implemented. A tailor-made, turnkey, prefabricated project for the municipality of Châteaumeillant The Châteaumeillant heating network will supply a nursing home, a gendarmerie and its seven residences, as well as the SDIS (fire and rescue service). It will be supplied with 90% local wood energy, sourced from within a 60 km radius. The 250 kW boiler room will produce nearly 800 MWh of renewable heat per year, avoiding 137 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The design and construction has been entrusted to Energy&+, which will deliver a modular turnkey solution: -- Prefabrication of the boiler room in Energy&+'s workshops in Brittany, in a 2-hour fire-resistant concrete module -- Installation of a 250 kW Hargassner biomass boiler and all process equipment (piping, electricity, automation) -- Supply and installation of a storage silo, a filling hopper, and a wood conveyor system. 3D view of the boiler room and its silo Less than 24 hours to install the modules To meet the municipality's expectations in terms of integration into the local environment, Energy&+ designed a building with careful attention to architecture, using wood-effect stamped concrete for better integration into the landscape. The use of prefabrication limits the footprint and nuisance of the construction site and ensures rapid deployment on site. A concrete response to a changing market The accelerated rollout of heating networks in suburban and rural areas is leading to more complex logistics for projects such as the one in the municipality of Châteaumeillant, which embodies the industrial strategy promoted by Energy&+: offering a standardized and reproducible range of biomass boiler rooms to effectively meet the needs of local areas. "This framework agreement with Engie Solutions structures our standardized and industrialized biomass boiler offering, designed to meet the challenges of decarbonization, logistics, costs, and deadlines in different regions. It enables Energy&+ to secure recurring revenues while supporting the energy transition in different regions," says Adrien Haller, President of the Charwood Energy Group. With five projects currently in prefabrication in its workshops, Energy&+ is confirming its industrial growth and its ability to offer both tailor-made and standardized solutions that are perfectly suited to the ambitions of the National Low Carbon Strategy for 2030 and 2050. Next publication: H1 2025 results, October 28, 2025 after market closes. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

