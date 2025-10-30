Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
30.10.25 | 08:08
3,240 Euro
-1,22 % -0,040
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 18:21 Uhr
137 Leser
Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA 
30-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, 30 October 2025 

Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition offering energy 
solutions from biomass recovery, is today announcing that its subsidiary Energy&+ has successfully raised EUR1 million on 
the MiiMOSA crowdfunding platform. 

Adrien Haller, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and founder of Charwood Energy said: 
 
"We would like to sincerely thank the investors in our MiiMOSA transaction, who will support us in speeding up the 
deployment of our solutions and consolidating our industrial model and regional foothold. The success of this 
fundraising in just three days illustrates confidence in the development of our activities." 

A concrete response to regional challenges 
 
In the context of the energy transition and a focus on local sovereignty, Energy&+ supports the regions in developing 
renewable heat solutions using biomass. 
 
A subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group, the company puts its industrial know-how to work for a common goal: to 
produce local, sustainable and competitive energy that meets as closely as possible the needs of local authorities, 
manufacturers, private players and farmers. 
 
The facilities designed and built by Energy&+ transform local resources (shredded wood, forest chips, agricultural 
residues) into carbon-neutral energy. 
 
These projects dovetail perfectly with the sustainable development strategies of the regions, by decarbonising their 
energy consumption, securing energy supply through local resources, supporting the circular economy and providing 
better visibility and stability on energy costs. 

A key milestone for Energy&+ 
 
This transaction ties in with the strong growth of Energy&+, which posted revenue growth of +46% in the first half of 
2025 compared to the first half of 2024, and a +127% increase in its order book. 
 
Thanks to this fundraising, Energy&+ now has the necessary resources to speed up the deployment of its solutions and 
consolidate its industrial model and regional foothold. 

Characteristics of the transaction 
 
The transaction involved placing a participatory loan on MiiMOSA for a maximum of EUR1 million and was fully subscribed. 
The participatory loan offers a gross annual interest rate of 8%, with interest paid monthly, over a four-year period, 
amortised on a straight-line basis after a six-month deferral period. It also benefits from a first-demand bank 
guarantee provided by Charwood Energy for 100%. 

About MiiMOSA 
 
MiiMOSA is Europe's leading financing platform dedicated to agricultural, food, and energy transition. After supporting 
7,500 projects with EUR180 million in financing (in France and Belgium), MiiMOSA launched the first debt fund dedicated 
to this theme in January 2022. 
 
With BCorp certification, the company is committed to rebuilding links between project leaders and society as a whole, 
so that everyone can participate in solving food, environmental, climate, health, and energy challenges. 

MiiMOSA contact 
 
Mathias Reccole 
 
Crowdfunding analyst 
 
mathias@reccole@miimosa.com 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy  
                      
 
02 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                  SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Relations investisseurs 
                  Relations presse 
Ghislaine Gasparetto 
                  presse@seitosei-actifin.com  
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com  
                  06 72 17 84 60 
 + 33 6 85 36 76 81

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2221422 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2221422 30-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2221422&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.