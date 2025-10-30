DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA 30-Oct-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 30 October 2025 Energy&+, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, has obtained a EUR1 million participatory loan on MiiMOSA Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition offering energy solutions from biomass recovery, is today announcing that its subsidiary Energy&+ has successfully raised EUR1 million on the MiiMOSA crowdfunding platform. Adrien Haller, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and founder of Charwood Energy said: "We would like to sincerely thank the investors in our MiiMOSA transaction, who will support us in speeding up the deployment of our solutions and consolidating our industrial model and regional foothold. The success of this fundraising in just three days illustrates confidence in the development of our activities." A concrete response to regional challenges In the context of the energy transition and a focus on local sovereignty, Energy&+ supports the regions in developing renewable heat solutions using biomass. A subsidiary of the Charwood Energy group, the company puts its industrial know-how to work for a common goal: to produce local, sustainable and competitive energy that meets as closely as possible the needs of local authorities, manufacturers, private players and farmers. The facilities designed and built by Energy&+ transform local resources (shredded wood, forest chips, agricultural residues) into carbon-neutral energy. These projects dovetail perfectly with the sustainable development strategies of the regions, by decarbonising their energy consumption, securing energy supply through local resources, supporting the circular economy and providing better visibility and stability on energy costs. A key milestone for Energy&+ This transaction ties in with the strong growth of Energy&+, which posted revenue growth of +46% in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, and a +127% increase in its order book. Thanks to this fundraising, Energy&+ now has the necessary resources to speed up the deployment of its solutions and consolidate its industrial model and regional foothold. Characteristics of the transaction The transaction involved placing a participatory loan on MiiMOSA for a maximum of EUR1 million and was fully subscribed. The participatory loan offers a gross annual interest rate of 8%, with interest paid monthly, over a four-year period, amortised on a straight-line basis after a six-month deferral period. It also benefits from a first-demand bank guarantee provided by Charwood Energy for 100%. About MiiMOSA MiiMOSA is Europe's leading financing platform dedicated to agricultural, food, and energy transition. After supporting 7,500 projects with EUR180 million in financing (in France and Belgium), MiiMOSA launched the first debt fund dedicated to this theme in January 2022. With BCorp certification, the company is committed to rebuilding links between project leaders and society as a whole, so that everyone can participate in solving food, environmental, climate, health, and energy challenges. MiiMOSA contact Mathias Reccole Crowdfunding analyst mathias@reccole@miimosa.com About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy 02 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Relations investisseurs Relations presse Ghislaine Gasparetto presse@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com 06 72 17 84 60 + 33 6 85 36 76 81

