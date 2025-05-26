ABEO continues its international development strategy and strengthens its Sport division with the acquisition of Sodex, a Vietnam-based sports equipment specialist

ABEO, a leading global supplier of sports and leisure equipment, today announces the acquisition of a 70% stake in Sodex, a French sports equipment manufacturer with operations in Vietnam.

Founded in 1991, Sodex established its presence in Vietnam in 2000 to develop its industrial expertise in manufacturing sports equipment such as soccer goals, tennis nets, athletics hurdles, and outdoor fitness equipment.

Known for the quality and durability of its products, Sodex's equipment is certified by top international sports federations, including FIFA (football) and FIBA (3x3 basketball).

Based at an industrial site in Vietnam with nearly 200 employees, Sodex capitalizes on its recognized expertise in designing and manufacturing robust and innovative sports equipment. The company exports its products to major markets in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and operates a logistics platform located in Carpiquet, Normandy (France), supporting distribution across France and the rest of Europe. European operations currently account for 50% of the company's business. In 2024, Sodex generated profitable revenue of €7.5m.

Sodex's strategic location in Vietnam offers ABEO a competitive edge, positioned at the heart of a fast-growing Asian market benefiting from multiple free trade agreements. This acquisition will accelerate the Group's international expansion and enhance its ability to produce locally, better meeting the specific needs of each market.

With a strong industrial base, strategic geographical positioning, and a complementary product range, this integration aligns perfectly with ABEO Group's international development strategy and opens up new growth opportunities for both companies.

« This acquisition is a significant step forward in our international growth strategy, especially in a high-potential market. Sodex's established industrial presence in Vietnam and its complementary product range, will enhance our competitiveness in Europe, expand our offering and better serve Asian markets. We are delighted to welcome this expert and committed team to the group, marking a return to ABEO's long-standing strategy of combining organic growth with external growth », commented Olivier Estèves, CEO of ABEO.

Transaction terms

The acquisition is being fully financed through ABEO's existing cash resources and credit facilities.

The agreement includes a cross-share purchase agreement covering the remaining 30% of the share capital based on the performance of the first fiscal year following the integration.

Sodex will be consolidated as of June 1, 2025.

Upcoming event

3 June 2025 - 2024/25 FY results (after close of trading)

Find more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted revenue of € 248.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, 75% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,443 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects for professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



