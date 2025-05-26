The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 26.05.2025.

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 26.05.2025

.

ISIN Name

AU0000119117 ERRAWARRA RESOURCES LTD

CA45568X3040 INDIGO EXPLORATION INC.

CA87612L1004 TARGA EXPLORATION CORP.

CNE100003662 CONT.AMPEREX TECH. A YC 1

DE000A0LD2U1 ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG

LU0337411200 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS S PT

LU0337413677 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS S PA

LU0337414303 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS L PT

LU0337414485 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS L PA

LU0337414568 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS L IT

LU0337414642 BANTL.SEL.-B.OPPS L IA

SE0023847827 NORRLANDS ONLINE AB

US03835L4059 APTEVO THERAP.NEW DL-,001

US98262P1012 WW INTL INC.





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard