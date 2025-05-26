Anzeige
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A40TXV | ISIN: US03835L4059 | Ticker-Symbol: AP80
München
23.05.25 | 08:00
0,280 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG5,780-0,69 %
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC0,2800,00 %
NOBLE PLAINS URANIUM CORP0,037-7,50 %
TARGA EXPLORATION CORP0,012+43,75 %
TENDO AB0,6650,00 %
WEST COAST SILVER LIMITED0,0220,00 %
WW INTERNATIONAL INC0,250+8,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.