

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund Monday announced that starting with the 2025/2026 season, Vodafone Group companies (VOD),led by Vodafone Deutschland GmbH-will become the club's exclusive main shirt sponsor across all national and international competitions.



The partnership extends through at least June 30, 2030. Beyond sponsorship, Borussia Dortmund and Vodafone plan to launch a joint innovation and technology initiative focused on delivering enhanced digital experiences for fans and Vodafone customers.



The club also thanked current shirt sponsors Evonik Industries AG and 1&1 AG, whose contracts will end after the 2024/2025 season, for their successful collaborations. Evonik will remain involved with the club as a 'Champion Partner' until 2030, with the renewed focus shifting to sustainability, health, and international outreach.



VOD is currently trading at $10.47 or 0.66% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News