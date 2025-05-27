Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian life sciences company specializing in innovative drug delivery solutions through its QuickStrip platform, today announced the filing of two critical patent applications in partnership with Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd. These patents cover both dissolvable and non-dissolvable oral nicotine strips-representing a breakthrough in nicotine delivery. These next-generation strips are designed for administration, similar to existing oral pouches, but with significantly faster absorption, improved bioavailability, and no need for removal after use.

While provisional patents were submitted in July 2024, the new international PCT applications filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) mark a major advancement. The filings extended potential protection to up to 158 jurisdictions worldwide, reinforcing the strategic global positioning of this novel nicotine replacement therapy.

"These patent filings reflect a pivotal milestone in our commitment to reimagining nicotine consumption," said Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "By combining the convenience and familiarity of pouch formats with rapid action of our QuickStrip technology, we are delivering a discreet, fast-acting alternative for adult nicotine users looking to transition away from combustible tobacco and vaping."

Unlike traditional pouches that rely on slower buccal absorption, RDT's dissolvable QuickStrip nicotine strip enables nicotine delivery in under 2 minutes-offering rapid onset of effect. In parallel, the non-dissolvable variant provides extended release in a slim, discreet, and user-friendly format, appealing to a broad spectrum of adult users and aligning with evolving regulatory preferences.

A Global Opportunity to Support Smoking and Vaping Cessation

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco products or vape nicotine, contributing to over 7 million deaths annually directly attributable to tobacco use. Independent research indicates that up to 60% of smokers want to quit, yet the lack of effective, convenient and discreet alternatives remain a critical barrier to success. QuickStrip aims to change that.

"Even a modest shift-just a small percentage of smokers transitioning to our QuickStrip nicotine products-could deliver a profound public health benefit," said Jason Lewis, Co-Developer and Senior Vice President of RDT. "We believe this innovative format will resonate with a growing global population of adult users seeking modern, smoke-free solutions that are fast-acting, easy to use and unobtrusive."

Building on Momentum: Partnership with Global Tobacco Leader

These patent filings follow the previously announced pre-commercialization development agreements with a leading global tobacco company, as previously disclosed by RDT on January 28, 2025. The collaboration encompasses early-stage development and validation of QuickStrip nicotine technologies - underscoring industry recognition and growing confidence in RDT's ability to deliver innovative, consumer-centric nicotine alternatives.

"With the support of a global industry leader and the successful filing of these two key patents, we are strongly positioned to introduce our novel nicotine delivery solutions to regulated markets worldwide," added Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics.

RDT and its partner Aavishkar remain committed to operating within stringent regulatory frameworks and, together with their partner(s), will pursue the necessary approvals to bring these products to market across multiple jurisdictions. Regulatory submissions and clinical validation activities are scheduled for the coming calendar quarters.

For further information and future updates, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies. Its flagship product, QuickStrip, is a fast-dissolving oral thin film designed to deliver active ingredients rapidly, efficiently, and with high bioavailability.

About Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt. Ltd.

Based in India, Aavishkar Oral Strips is a research-driven pharmaceutical and wellness company specializing in oral thin film technologies. The company partners globally to bring advanced delivery systems to the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and tobacco-free nicotine sectors.

