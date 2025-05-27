ACI Worldwide debuts transformative, unified, cloud-native platform at EBAday, enabling banks to embrace a centralized approach to processing all payment types

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, has announced the integration of the major UK, EU and global networks' payment capabilities into ACI Connetic, ACI's transformative, cloud-native payments hub. These include Swift cross-border payments, RTGS payments including Target2, SEPA Instant RT1 and TIPS payments, with the addition of more capabilities planned.

For the first time in the industry, ACI Connetic brings together account-to-account (A2A), card payments and AI-driven fraud prevention on a unified cloud-native platform making it simpler, faster and more cost-effective for banks and financial institutions (FI) to modernize their payments infrastructures.

Datos Insights recently called on banks to centralize payments and move forward with urgency to remain competitive in an increasingly complex payments world. The Datos report emphasizes the benefits of centralizing payment processing, arguing that it enables banks to streamline payment operations, reduce complexity, enhance efficiency and ultimately drive business growth.

Designed to meet the demands of modern banking, ACI Connetic enables FIs of all sizes to consolidate siloed systems and embrace a centralized approach to processing all payment types. It offers FIs unequalled scalability and resilience while minimizing risk and enabling them to deliver new services to customers much faster.

"ACI Connetic is not just a new product, it is a new standard for how banks must operate in the digital economy and approach payments transformation," said Thomas Warsop, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide. "Against the backdrop of increasing payments complexity, the rise of new technologies and a shifting regulatory environment, ACI Connetic empowers financial institutions to unlock new revenue opportunities and navigate compliance in order to drive growth and financial inclusion."

ACI Connetic is fast gaining traction with financial institutions in Europe and the United States. The platform's cloud-native architecture, modular design and open APIs simplify integration with existing systems, speeding up deployment and time to value. Designed for financial institutions of any size, it is particularly suited for banks looking to modernize quickly and cost-effectively without sacrificing enterprise-grade capabilities.

ACI is collaborating with the world's leading clearing and settlement systems-including the Bank of England, Pay.UK, ECB, EBA Clearing, and Stet, as well as Swift, the Federal Reserve and The Clearing House-to integrate their payments capabilities to offer banks across the globe the most prolific payment methods as part of ACI Connetic.

"We built ACI Connetic to give banks a future-proof foundation to meet the ever-increasing demand for faster, smarter and secure payments," said Scotty Perkins, head of product for banking and intermediaries at ACI Worldwide. "Built for scalability, intelligence and resilience, ACI Connetic empowers banks to reduce complexity, accelerate product innovation and deliver new solutions to their customers in an unprecedented way and at unprecedented speed."

ACI will be showcasing Connetic at EBAday 2025, Europe's annual summit for the leading payments and transaction banking executives.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay, and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries, or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526652963/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Nick Karoglou Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs nick.karoglou@aciworldwide.com

Katrin Boettger Communications and Corporate Affairs Director katrin.boettger@aciworldwide.com