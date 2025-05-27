Anzeige
27.05.2025
Zweite Bohrergebnisse bei Radar bestätigen gewaltiges Potenzial in Tiefe und Gehalt
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555
Frankfurt
26.05.25 | 15:29
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
27.05.2025
BWA Group Plc - Increasing international interest in the Cameroon industrial minerals sector

BWA Group Plc - Increasing international interest in the Cameroon industrial minerals sector

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Increasing international interest in the Cameroon industrial minerals sector

The board of directors of BWA (the "Board"), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, notes with interest the recent announcements by Peak Minerals Ltd ("Peak") and DY6 Metals Ltd ("DY6") concerning their rutile and mineral sands mining activities in Cameroon. Both companies' projects are located close to those of BWA and the Board believe the interest in the sector by other international mining companies validates its confidence in the attractiveness of its own industrial minerals projects.

On 12th May 2025 Peak, an Australian company whose shares are listed on the ASX, announced that maiden drilling has "confirmed a broad-spaced rutile discovery at Minta" which it is "expanding towards a globally significant scale". Peak's Minta permit covers 3500 sq. kms and borders BWA's Nkoteng licence area. The full announcement can be viewed on:

https://www.peakminerals.com.au/

On 14th May 2025 DY6, also an ASX-listed Australian company, announced that it will shortly commence exploration at its Douala Basin and Central Rutile projects in Cameroon. DY6's permits cover areas close to BWA's Dehane licences. For a detailed description of DY6's Cameroon interests please see their company website at:

https://dy6metals.com/cameroon-project/

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock


