Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 15:29
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
114 Leser
BWA Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

30 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 936,932,364, ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 936,932,364. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock


© 2025 PR Newswire
