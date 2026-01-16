BWA Group Plc - Holdings in the Company and Purchase of Shares by Directors
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
16 January 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Holdings in the Company and
Purchase of Shares by Directors
BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announce that following an off-market sale of BWA ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"), St. Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (" St. Georges") no longer holds a disclosable interest in the Company (the " Transaction"). St. Georges' Ordinary Shares were made available and were marketed to multiple parties and acquirers including the Company's directors, whose purchases are detailed below. An updated table of the holdings of Directors and Significant Shareholders (to the best of the Company's knowledge) is as follows:
Name
Previous Holding
Transaction Purchases
New Holding
% of Issued Shares
Directors
Jonathan Wearing 1
275,280,082
9,702,446
284,982,528
29.37%
James Butterfield
63,647,231
21,503,648
85,150,879
8.78%
Peter Taylor
2,228,834
51,608,752
53,837,586
5.55%
John Byfield
5,640,000
5,640,000
0.58%
Significant Shareholders
Mr D M Cass
134,893,960
134,893,960
13.90%
Richard Battersby 2
100,396,140
100,396,140
10.35%
G & O Energy Investments Limited
57,000,000
57,000,000
5.87%
Alex Borrelli
35,438,469
35,438,469
3.65%
David Butler
34,164,994
34,164,994
3.52%
Gudmundur Svavarsson
32,049,000
32,049,000
3.30%
- Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
- Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
PDMR (Managing Director)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
21,503,648
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
15/1/2026
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Name
Peter Taylor
Reason for notification
PDMR (NED)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
51,608,752
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
15/1/2026
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Name
Jonathan Wearing
Reason for notification
PDMR (Chairman)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
9,702,446
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
15/1/2026
Place of the transaction
Off Market