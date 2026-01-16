BWA Group Plc - Holdings in the Company and Purchase of Shares by Directors

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Holdings in the Company and

Purchase of Shares by Directors

BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announce that following an off-market sale of BWA ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"), St. Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (" St. Georges") no longer holds a disclosable interest in the Company (the " Transaction"). St. Georges' Ordinary Shares were made available and were marketed to multiple parties and acquirers including the Company's directors, whose purchases are detailed below. An updated table of the holdings of Directors and Significant Shareholders (to the best of the Company's knowledge) is as follows:

Name Previous Holding Transaction Purchases New Holding % of Issued Shares Directors Jonathan Wearing 1 275,280,082 9,702,446 284,982,528 29.37% James Butterfield 63,647,231 21,503,648 85,150,879 8.78% Peter Taylor 2,228,834 51,608,752 53,837,586 5.55% John Byfield 5,640,000 5,640,000 0.58% Significant Shareholders Mr D M Cass 134,893,960 134,893,960 13.90% Richard Battersby 2 100,396,140 100,396,140 10.35% G & O Energy Investments Limited 57,000,000 57,000,000 5.87% Alex Borrelli 35,438,469 35,438,469 3.65% David Butler 34,164,994 34,164,994 3.52% Gudmundur Svavarsson 32,049,000 32,049,000 3.30%

Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls. Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification PDMR (Managing Director) Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Purchase Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 21,503,648

0.0581p Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 15/1/2026 Place of the transaction Off Market

Name Peter Taylor Reason for notification PDMR (NED) Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Purchase Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 51,608,752

0.0581p Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 15/1/2026 Place of the transaction Off Market