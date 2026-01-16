Anzeige
Freitag, 16.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 15:25
0,005 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
BWA Group Plc - Holdings in the Company and Purchase of Shares by Directors

BWA Group Plc - Holdings in the Company and Purchase of Shares by Directors

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Holdings in the Company and

Purchase of Shares by Directors

BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announce that following an off-market sale of BWA ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"), St. Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (" St. Georges") no longer holds a disclosable interest in the Company (the " Transaction"). St. Georges' Ordinary Shares were made available and were marketed to multiple parties and acquirers including the Company's directors, whose purchases are detailed below. An updated table of the holdings of Directors and Significant Shareholders (to the best of the Company's knowledge) is as follows:

Name

Previous Holding

Transaction Purchases

New Holding

% of Issued Shares

Directors

Jonathan Wearing 1

275,280,082

9,702,446

284,982,528

29.37%

James Butterfield

63,647,231

21,503,648

85,150,879

8.78%

Peter Taylor

2,228,834

51,608,752

53,837,586

5.55%

John Byfield

5,640,000

5,640,000

0.58%

Significant Shareholders

Mr D M Cass

134,893,960

134,893,960

13.90%

Richard Battersby 2

100,396,140

100,396,140

10.35%

G & O Energy Investments Limited

57,000,000

57,000,000

5.87%

Alex Borrelli

35,438,469

35,438,469

3.65%

David Butler

34,164,994

34,164,994

3.52%

Gudmundur Svavarsson

32,049,000

32,049,000

3.30%

  1. Mr Wearing's holding includes Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
  2. Mr Battersby's holding include shares held by The Bank of New York (Nominees) Limited and CGWM Nominees Limited as nominees for Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited, both of which companies he controls.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

PDMR (Managing Director)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

21,503,648
0.0581p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

15/1/2026

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Name

Peter Taylor

Reason for notification

PDMR (NED)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

51,608,752
0.0581p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

15/1/2026

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Name

Jonathan Wearing

Reason for notification

PDMR (Chairman)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

9,702,446
0.0581p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

15/1/2026

Place of the transaction

Off Market


