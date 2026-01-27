BWA Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27
27 January 2026
Holdings in the Company
Publication of Research
BWA [AQSE:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, has been informed by Richard Battersby that he has transferred ownership of Bath Group Limited and Second Neric Limited to his daughter, Julia Mather. Mrs Mather now holds an interest in a total of 101,066,140 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company (" Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 10.42% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. This interest is made up of 61,063,732 Ordinary Shares owned by Bath Group Limited and 40,002,408 Ordinary Shares owned by Second Neric Limited. Mr Battersby no longer has an interest in any Ordinary Shares.
Allenby Capital, the Company's Aquis Corporate Adviser, has today published a research report on the Company. This report can be accessed at:
https://www.allenbycapital.com/client/bwa-group-plc/
