BWA Group Plc - "Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

"Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

BWA [AQUIS:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that Peter Taylor, Non-Executive Director, has undertaken back-to-back "Bed and ISA" transactions.

Mr Taylor has purchased 7,981,834 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") in his Individual Savings Account (" ISA"), selling the same number of shares in his general broking account. As a result of these transactions Mr Taylor's holding remains at 53,837,586 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 5.55% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name Peter Taylor Reason for notification PDMR (NED) Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) (1) 2,228,834 @ 0.25p

(2) 5,753,000 @ 0.25p Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price 7,981,834 @ 0.25p Date of the transaction (1) 02/02/26; (2) 04/02/26 Place of the transaction Aquis