BWA Group Plc - "Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
5 February 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
"Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director
BWA [AQUIS:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that Peter Taylor, Non-Executive Director, has undertaken back-to-back "Bed and ISA" transactions.
Mr Taylor has purchased 7,981,834 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") in his Individual Savings Account (" ISA"), selling the same number of shares in his general broking account. As a result of these transactions Mr Taylor's holding remains at 53,837,586 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 5.55% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
Peter Taylor
Reason for notification
PDMR (NED)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
(1)
2,228,834 @ 0.25p
Aggregated information
7,981,834 @ 0.25p
Date of the transaction
(1) 02/02/26; (2) 04/02/26
Place of the transaction
Aquis
Name
Peter Taylor (ISA)
Reason for notification
PDMR (NED)
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Transfer Out in Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
(1)
2,228,834 @ 0.252p
Aggregated information
7,981,834 @ 0.251p
Date of the transaction
02/02/26 ; (2) 04/02/26
Place of the transaction
AQSE