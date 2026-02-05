Anzeige
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:21
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
05.02.2026 17:30 Uhr
BWA Group Plc - "Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

"Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

BWA [AQUIS:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that Peter Taylor, Non-Executive Director, has undertaken back-to-back "Bed and ISA" transactions.

Mr Taylor has purchased 7,981,834 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") in his Individual Savings Account (" ISA"), selling the same number of shares in his general broking account. As a result of these transactions Mr Taylor's holding remains at 53,837,586 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 5.55% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

Peter Taylor

Reason for notification

PDMR (NED)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Transfer Out of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

(1) 2,228,834 @ 0.25p
(2) 5,753,000 @ 0.25p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

7,981,834 @ 0.25p

Date of the transaction

(1) 02/02/26; (2) 04/02/26

Place of the transaction

Aquis

Name

Peter Taylor (ISA)

Reason for notification

PDMR (NED)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Transfer Out in Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

(1) 2,228,834 @ 0.252p
(2) 5,753,000 @ 0.25p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

7,981,834 @ 0.251p

Date of the transaction

02/02/26 ; (2) 04/02/26

Place of the transaction

AQSE


