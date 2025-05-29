Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
150% Plus seit Januar - dieser deutsche Smallcap könnte das nächste große Ding werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
28.05.25 | 15:29
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - £440,000 Financing by Chairman

BWA Group Plc - £440,000 Financing by Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

29 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

£440,000 Financing by Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's chairman, Jonathan Wearing has provided financing totalling £440,000 to further develop the Company's heavy mineral sands exploration projects in Cameroon (the "Financing").

The Financing includes a subscription for 33,333,334 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.6 pence per Ordinary Share, raising £200,000, by the Company's Chairman, Jonathan Wearing (the "Subscription") and an ongoing loan facility to the Company for £240,000, which has been drawn down (the "Facility"). The Facility is unsecured and interest free and the balance repayable by 30 June 2027.

The new Ordinary Shares issued under the Subscription will be allotted under the Company's existing unspent share issue authorities and are expected to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market on 4 June 2025 ("Admission"). On Admission, Mr Wearing will hold 275,280,082 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 28.37% of the Ordinary Shares on Admission. Mr Wearing's holding includes Ordinary Shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.

The Subscription and Facility constitute related party transactions under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules. The Board has concluded, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, that the Subscription and Facility are fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

On Admission, the Company will have 970,265,698 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 970,265,698. This figure should be used by shareholders from Admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

Jonathan Wearing

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

33,333,334
0.6p per Ordinary Share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

28/5/25

Place of the transaction

N/A


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.