LHYFE: Summary of the Combined general meeting held on 23 May 2025

Nantes (France) - 27 May 2025 - 08.45 am. - The Combined general meeting of Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, was held on 23 May 2025. This meeting was chaired by Matthieu Guesné, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Company's Statutory auditors.

Lhyfe's shareholders who were present or represented or who voted in advance of the meeting or gave proxy to the chairman totalled 65,685,527 voting rights (i.e. 81,28% of all voting rights) and approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024, the renewal of the directors' mandates and the appointment of Jana Kley as new director. All thirty-three resolutions put to the vote were approved.

In addition, at its meeting held on 23 May 2025, following the Combined general meeting, the Board of Directors decided to renew the mandates of Matthieu Guesné as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer and of Noria and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. as observers, for a 3-year period. The Board of Directors has also decided to organise the Board Committees as follows:

Audit Committee : Bruno Le Jossec (Chairman), Amaury Bierent and Alena Fargère

: Bruno Le Jossec (Chairman), Amaury Bierent and Alena Fargère Appointment and Remuneration Committee : Christopher Sorensen (Chairman), Jana Kley and Bruno Le Jossec

: Christopher Sorensen (Chairman), Jana Kley and Bruno Le Jossec Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee : Alena Fargère (Chairwoman) and Jana Kley

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 201 staff at the end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

