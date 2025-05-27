Bambuser AB: Bambuser Teams Up with Gaprise to Market Video Commerce Platform and Strengthen Its Position in Japan

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Tokyo/Stockholm, May 27, 2025 - Bambuser has partnered with Gaprise, a key player in bringing top SaaS solutions to the Japanese market through its consulting and technology services. This collaboration will empower Japanese businesses to incorporate shoppable video and capitalize on Japan's booming social commerce market, expected to reach US$25.33 billion in 2025.

Bambuser is pleased to announce its partnership with Gaprise Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Ryoji Kai), an international SaaS trading company that supports digital businesses. Through this collaboration, Bambuser will expand its presence in Japan, with Gaprise as a strategic partner to introduce its innovative solutions to local businesses. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries, including Japan. The social commerce market in Japan is expected to grow by 9.9% on an annual basis to reach US$25.33 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.9%. According to research by ResearchAndMarkets.com

As the market grows, Gaprise and Bambuser's partnership reflects an urgent need for more accessible shoppable video technology.

" As the live commerce market continues to grow significantly in Japan, we sought to provide a platform trusted by many brands in the global market, which led us to form a partnership with Bambuser. "Comments, Ryoji Kai CEO of Gaprise INC

Giving businesses the ability to purchase Bambuser's platform, will enable brands to host shoppable livestreams and integrate shoppable videos across all of their digital channels. As a SaaS offering, Bambuser presents a convenient and affordable way for businesses to make shopping more interactive and elevate the customer experience.

Live commerce has proved to resonate well with consumers across Japan, with studies showing that over half (54.8%) of viewers actually purchase products. A more detailed breakdown showed that the rate of purchase was 66.2% for customers in their 20s, and 59.6% for those in their 30s. These figures are consistent with a generational shift towards live commerce - statistics from NTT Com Research's "Live Commerce" survey.

"We are delighted to be working with Gaprise, and to expand our offering to businesses across Japan," comments Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "As one of the fastest growing markets in Asia, we are proud to be able to deliver the most intuitive and powerful shoppable video platform to Gaprise's network of leading businesses. Ultimately, our objective is to empower businesses to elevate their customer experience, boost their revenue, and engage the next generation of mobile-first consumers."

About Gaprise

Gaprise is a company that supports digital business, with a focus on digital marketing. The company actively searches the globe for groundbreaking and valuable technology solutions, introducing these innovations to new markets and client companies. Since launching sales activities in 2012 with a forward-looking approach to emerging markets, Gaprise has helped numerous growing companies integrate advanced technologies into their operations. In doing so, the company has played a modest yet meaningful role in the development of new markets .

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

