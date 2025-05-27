Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two mineral property purchase agreements to acquire key mineral licenses that will expand and consolidate its flagship Great Northern Gold Project in Newfoundland (the "Transaction").

Figure 1. Map showing Gold Hunter's consolidated Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, upon completion of the Transaction. The mineral licenses to be acquired upon closing of the Transaction are highlighted in yellow, which will increase the total project area by 3,177 hectares (13.78%) to 26,237 hectares. The additions will enhance structural continuity along the Doucers Valley Fault Zone and bridge gaps near the historic Browning Mine and Thor Deposit.

These new acquisition targets represent some of the final key pieces Gold Hunter has long targeted to strengthen the structural and geological continuity of its district-scale land package. The additions will enable the Company to further consolidate the property into two cohesive claim blocks that follow the Doucers Valley Fault Zone, a dominant regional structure associated with gold mineralization, as demonstrated at Gold Hunter's Thor Deposit resource estimate and mineralization observed across the property, such as the Rattling Brook mineralization.

Strategic Highlights:

The target mineral licenses are adjacent to the historic Browning Mine in the southern project area and close a key property gap on the northern side.

The acquisitions will bridge gaps between previously held claim blocks, enhancing geological continuity and exploration potential.

Expanded footprint will add 3,177.43 hectares, better positioning the Company for systematic targeting, geophysical surveys, and future drilling (increasing the total project size by 13.78% to 26,237 hectares).

The expanded ground will include multiple mineral occurrences, that carry gold results such as the Wizard showing, which has, through work of previous land holders, results containing 20 g/t Au from till, rock, and trench samples - underscoring the high prospectivity of the project area1.

"We've had our eye on these pieces for a long time," said Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter. "They complete the puzzle, allowing us to stitch together a more structured and scalable exploration plan across two strategic blocks. The timing is ideal, as these additions will be immediately integrated into our upcoming full-property geophysics airborne survey upon completion of the transaction."

The Company advises that, notwithstanding the proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on or at the Browning Mine and Thor Deposit, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the expanded Great Northern Gold Project, or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Great Northern Gold Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

The Transaction

On May 23, 2025, the Company entered into a mineral purchase agreement (the "Great Northern-Southern Agreement") with Angie Stockley ("Stockley"), Stephen Stockley Agriculture and Fabrication Inc. ("SSAF"), Unity Resources Inc. ("Unity"), Alexander Duffitt and Margaret Duffitt ("Duffitt"), Jeanette Martin ("Martin"), Almar Consultants ("Almar") and Robert John Snook ("Snook" and, together with Stockley, SSAF, Unity, Duffitt, Martin and Almar, the "GNS Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest (the "GNS Interest") in and to 127 mineral claim blocks (within 13 mineral licenses) located in Newfoundland and Labrador from the GNS Vendors. In consideration for the GNS Interest, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate of $25,000 to the GNS Vendors upon signing the Great Northern-Southern Agreement, issue an aggregate of 1,400,000 escrowed common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") to the GNS Vendors on the closing date of the Transaction (the "Closing Date") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Share, and grant an aggregate 2% net smelter royalty (the "GNS NSR") over the GNS Interest at closing, with an option to buyback 1% of the GNS NSR for $1,000,000.

In addition, also on May 23, 2025, the Company entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "North Central Agreement") with Chad Kennedy ("Kennedy"), United Gold Inc. ("United"), SSAF and Kluane Capital FZCO ("Kluane" and, together with Kennedy, United and SSAF, the "NC Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to purchase a 100% interest (the "NC Interest") in and to 39 mineral claim blocks (within 3 mineral licenses) located in Newfoundland and Labrador from the NC Vendors. In consideration for the NC Interest, the Company has agreed to pay $6,000 to United and $6,000 to SSAF upon signing the North Central Agreement, issue 250,000 escrowed common shares to United, 250,000 escrowed common shares to SSAF and 500,000 escrowed common shares to Kluane on the Closing Date, all at a deemed price of $0.08 per Share, and grant an aggregate 2% net smelter royalty (the "NC NSR") over the NC Interest on the Closing Date, with an option to buyback 1% of the NC NSR for $1,000,000.

The Shares issued pursuant to the Great Northern-Southern Agreement and the North Central Agreement will be subject to a voluntary escrow arrangement whereby one-third of the Shares held by each of the GNS Vendors and NC Vendors will be released from escrow every six months following the Closing Date.

Closing of the Transaction (the "Closing") remains subject to, without limitation, receiving all necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Gold Hunter expects to complete the Transaction in the coming weeks.

Newfoundland Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Mineral Occurrence Data System.

https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString=012H%2F10%2FAu+006

Qualified Persons and Technical Disclosure

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company leverages data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 40 kilometres of strike length across 23,060 hectares. Positioned along the Doucers Valley Fault Structure in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold belts, the Company is advancing toward a maiden drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing for receiving all required consents and approvals for the Closing, the ability of the Company, the GNS Vendors, and the NC Vendors to close the Transaction, the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to receive all required consents and approvals for the Closing, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, the global financial climate and ongoing international conflicts are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

