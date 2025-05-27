Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - Golden Cross Resources Corp. (TSXV: AUX) (OTC Pink: ZCRMD) ("Golden Cross" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into agreements with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") and Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH. ("Plutus") for investor relations and communication services.

The agreement with Capital Analytica (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") has an initial term of six months, commencing June 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay Capital Analytica CAD$120,000.

The services to be provided under the Capital Analytica Agreement include ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

Jeff French, who is arms-length to the Company, is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to Capital Analytica and the services it provides under the Capital Analytica Agreement. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The consulting agreement with Plutus has an initial term of twelve months commencing June 1, 2025, under which the Company will pay Plutus EUR100,000 on a fee for services rendered basis. The services to be provided by Plutus will include, but not be limited to, PR strategies and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor campaign focused on the European investment market.

Plutus is a German based company controlled by Marco Messina, who is operating at arm's length from the Company. Plutus holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest.

The Capital Analytica Agreement and Plutus Agreement are each subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Golden Cross Resources

Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTC Pink: ZCRMD) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the advancement of its "Reedy Creek" high-grade gold project (the "Project") in Victoria, Australia, which is comprised of two tenements of land located approximately 10km northeast of and contiguous to Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek gold discovery. Past drilling at the Project revealed high-grade gold intercepts including 11m at 31.4 g/t gold and 2m at 174.42 g/t gold1. Golden Cross plans to commence its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the historic Reedy Creek Goldfield in Q2 2025 to confirm and expand known high-grade gold mineralization.

For more information, visit: www.goldencrossresources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Although Golden Cross has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Golden Cross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Cross Resources Inc.