SciBase reaches milestone with over 300,000 patients tested with Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ('SciBase') (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, today announced a major milestone with more than 300,000 Nevisense melanoma detection tests used on patients globally. Nevisense is the only FDA Approved and CE Mark non-invasive diagnostic technology used by dermatologists to assess suspicious moles and better determine a patient's individual risk of melanoma, supporting more accurate and personalized decision-making at the point of care.

"We are excited by this milestone, which we believe is a testament to our shared desire with the melanoma healthcare community to improve the lives of patients," said Pia Renaudin, CEO, SciBase. "With every Nevisense test, we aim to enable clinicians to make more informed, more precise early detection decisions that can significantly improve patient outcomes."

About Nevisense

Designed to augment the capabilities of traditional dermoscopy, Nevisense leverages the unique electrical properties of skin tissue to provide clinicians with objective data to support their clinical assessment. The device delivers personalized results that help guide risk-aligned management strategies for patients with potentially malignant skin lesions.

With over 60 peer-reviewed clinical publications and studies, Nevisense has been shown to improve diagnostic accuracy and support improved patient outcomes. Its non-invasive method enables more efficient biopsy management decisions while ensuring that high-risk cases receive timely attention.

As the global burden of melanoma continues to rise, technologies like Nevisense are proving invaluable in aiding early detection efforts-where outcomes are most favorable.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA) : DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

