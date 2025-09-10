Main owners strengthen their position in SciBase

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces that Ribbskottet AB, the company's largest owner, and Life Science Investment Fund, each has purchased approximately 7.5 million shares in SciBase in a block trade which occurred on Tuesday off the stock exchange from larger long-term owners.

"SciBase continues to impress through rapid growth and interesting collaborations, most recently with Castle Biosciences Inc, while the market still does not seem to have grasped what SciBase is achieving in skin and cancer analysis. When this stake emerged at an attractive price, Ribbskottet therefore did not hesitate to increase its position in the company," said Anders Bladh, CEO of Ribbskottet AB.

Jan Poulsen, CEO at Life Science Invest Fund (LSIF), says: "With this additional investment we are happy to strengthen our ownership in SciBase as we believe SciBase is on track for an exciting journey in the coming years and is a very compelling investment case at this low valuation."

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/main-owners-strengthen-their-position-in-scibase,c4232412

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4232412/3659828.pdf Main owners strengthen position

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/main-owners-strengthen-their-position-in-scibase-302552229.html