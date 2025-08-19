SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - June 30, 2025

The second quarter in figures

Net sales were TSEK 8,791 (6,641), +32%, cleared for currency effects +40%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 26,589 (15,050).

The loss per share was SEK 0.08 (0.08).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 20,466 (15,179).

The gross margin was 66.2% (69.1%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 30% and was 18,390 (14,016) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 39%.

The first half-year in figures

Net sales were TSEK 17,648 (12,699), +39%, cleared for currency effects +43%.

The loss after tax was TSEK 54,100 (25,911).

The loss per share was SEK 0.17 (0.19).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 46,467 (28,360).

The gross margin was 68.4% (69.5%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 30% and was 36,268 (27,868) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 29%.

Important events during the quarter

Overall sales increased by 32% (+40%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 5% (11% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 308% (345% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 64%.

(345% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 64%. SciBase has signed a Collaboration and License Agreement with Castle Biosciences to develop diagnostic tests within dermatology and carries out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 30 of which Castle Biosciences signs approximately MSEK 19. The remaining MSEK 11 was subscribed by Haga Gruppen Holding AB, Life Science Invest Fund 1 ApS and Ribbskottet AB.

In the period the first order from an Italian dermatology practice was received, marking a major step forward in the company's European expansion strategy. This follows the registration of Nevisense in Italy in February and the launch of the regional Italian version in April .

SciBase announced the launch of the next generation of Nevisense; Nevisense V. The new platform includes both hardware updates and new features specifically designed for both skin cancer diagnostics and research applications.

In the period SciBase launched a Nevisense Self-Pay Program in the US, a new initiative designed to improve patient access to the Nevisense test outside of traditional insurance coverage.

In the period a major milestone was passed with more than 300,000 Nevisense melanoma detection tests used on patients globally.

used on patients globally. The AGM was held on June 17th, and the annual report of 2024 was published on May 23rd.

Important events after the end of the period

A new important customer in the US, Palm Beach Dermatology Group, has placed an initial order for 6 Nevisense.

A new Nevisense pilot was launched at leading University in Southeast Florida .

The directed issue to Castle Biosciences was finalized and raised MSEK 19.











July 1, 2024 -



Apr 1 - June 30 Apr 1 - June 30 June 30, 2025 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rolling-12 2023 Net sales, SEK ths 8 791 6 641 17 648 12 699 34 653 29 705 Gross margin, % 66,2 % 69,1 % 68,4 % 69,5 % 70,2 % 71,0 % Equity/Asset ratio, % 61,1 % 71,8 % 61,1 % 71,8 % 67,3 % 59,4 % Net indebtness, multiple 0,64 0,39 0,64 0,39 0,49 0,68 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 23 958 43 271 23 958 43 271 23 958 11 245 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -20 466 -15 179 -46 467 -28 360 -75 490 -57 383 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,08 -0,08 -0,17 -0,19 -0,33 -0,34 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,10 0,28 0,10 0,39 0,16 0,21 Average number of shares, 000'* 338 296 186 303 318 503 136 449 269 021 177 994 Number of shares at closing of period, 000'* 366 296 219 538 366 296 219 538 366 296 219 538 Share price at end of period, SEK 0,38 0,51 0,38 0,51 0,38 0,41 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 18 398 14 016 36 268 27 868 70 610 62 210 Average number of employees 35 27 34 27 32 28

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August19, 2025.

This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

This report, together with previously published interim reports, can be found in its entirety on the company's website: http://investors.scibase.se/en/reports-and-presentations

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72



For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com



Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

