Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
19.08.25 | 08:03
0,010 Euro
+22,50 % +0,002
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 08:48 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SciBase: Interim report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - June 30, 2025

The second quarter in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 8,791 (6,641), +32%, cleared for currency effects +40%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 26,589 (15,050).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.08 (0.08).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 20,466 (15,179).
  • The gross margin was 66.2% (69.1%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 30% and was 18,390 (14,016) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 39%.

The first half-year in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 17,648 (12,699), +39%, cleared for currency effects +43%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 54,100 (25,911).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.17 (0.19).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 46,467 (28,360).
  • The gross margin was 68.4% (69.5%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 30% and was 36,268 (27,868) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 29%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 32% (+40%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 5% (11% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 308% (345% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 64%.
  • SciBase has signed a Collaboration and License Agreement with Castle Biosciences to develop diagnostic tests within dermatology and carries out a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 30 of which Castle Biosciences signs approximately MSEK 19. The remaining MSEK 11 was subscribed by Haga Gruppen Holding AB, Life Science Invest Fund 1 ApS and Ribbskottet AB.
  • In the period the first order from an Italian dermatology practice was received, marking a major step forward in the company's European expansion strategy. This follows the registration of Nevisense in Italy in February and the launch of the regional Italian version in April.
  • SciBase announced the launch of the next generation of Nevisense; Nevisense V. The new platform includes both hardware updates and new features specifically designed for both skin cancer diagnostics and research applications.
  • In the period SciBase launched a Nevisense Self-Pay Program in the US, a new initiative designed to improve patient access to the Nevisense test outside of traditional insurance coverage.
  • In the period a major milestone was passed with more than 300,000 Nevisense melanoma detection tests used on patients globally.
  • The AGM was held on June 17th, and the annual report of 2024 was published on May 23rd.

Important events after the end of the period

  • A new important customer in the US, Palm Beach Dermatology Group, has placed an initial order for 6 Nevisense.
  • A new Nevisense pilot was launched at leading University in Southeast Florida.
  • The directed issue to Castle Biosciences was finalized and raised MSEK 19.





July 1, 2024 -



Apr 1 - June 30

Apr 1 - June 30

June 30, 2025

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2025

2024

2025

2024

Rolling-12

2023

Net sales, SEK ths

8 791

6 641

17 648

12 699

34 653

29 705

Gross margin, %

66,2 %

69,1 %

68,4 %

69,5 %

70,2 %

71,0 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

61,1 %

71,8 %

61,1 %

71,8 %

67,3 %

59,4 %

Net indebtness, multiple

0,64

0,39

0,64

0,39

0,49

0,68

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

23 958

43 271

23 958

43 271

23 958

11 245

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-20 466

-15 179

-46 467

-28 360

-75 490

-57 383

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,08

-0,08

-0,17

-0,19

-0,33

-0,34

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

0,10

0,28

0,10

0,39

0,16

0,21

Average number of shares, 000'*

338 296

186 303

318 503

136 449

269 021

177 994

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

366 296

219 538

366 296

219 538

366 296

219 538

Share price at end of period, SEK

0,38

0,51

0,38

0,51

0,38

0,41

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

18 398

14 016

36 268

27 868

70 610

62 210

Average number of employees

35

27

34

27

32

28

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August19, 2025.

This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

This report, together with previously published interim reports, can be found in its entirety on the company's website: http://investors.scibase.se/en/reports-and-presentations

Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c4219521

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4219521/3615095.pdf

SciBase Interim report Q2 2025 final clean

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-interim-report-302533194.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.