SciBase: Interim report

January 1 - September 30, 2025
The third quarter in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 10,339 (8,408), +23%, cleared for currency effects +29%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 18,832 (17,753).
- The loss per share was SEK 0.05 (0.08).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 17,287 (16,745).
- The gross margin was 60.0% (75.7%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 24% and was 21,278 (17,210) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 33%.
The first nine months in figures
- Net sales were TSEK 27,987 (21,107), +33%, cleared for currency effects +38%.
- The loss after tax was TSEK 72,932 (43,663).
- The loss per share was SEK 0.21 (0.27).
- The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 63,754 (44,835).
- The gross margin was 65.3% (72.0%).
- Electrode sales volume increased by 28% and was 57,546 (45,078) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 31%.
Important events during the quarter
- Overall sales increased by 23% (+29%, before currency effects). Sales in Germany within the skin cancer segment increased by 17% (20% in local currency). Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 97% (116% in local currency) while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 65%, Q3-24 included a large order to NIH in the US.
- The gross margin was in the quarter negatively affected by the currency development (negative impact of around 2%), higher number of devices sold free of charge in Germany, increased price on gold and temporarily a lower yield following ramp-up of production with new employees.
- SciBase received the initial order for a clinical study under the collaboration with Castle Biosciences. The order consists of Nevisense Go and electrodes to a value of around $0.8 million or approximately MSEK 8. Deliveries are expected to start in Q4 2025.
- Nevisense Used in Fundamental Skin Barrier Research on Atopic Dermatitis.
- New Clinical Publication in Karger Dermatology Confirms Reader Studies as Key to Validating Nevisense.
- A new important customer in the US, Palm Beach Dermatology Group, has placed an initial order for 6 Nevisense.
- A new Nevisense pilot was launched at leading University in Southeast Florida.
- The directed issue to Castle Biosciences was finalized and raised MSEK 19.
Important events after the end of the period
- SciBase and Castle Biosciences expand collaboration and license agreement and enter into loan agreement.
- The Board of SciBase resolves to decide on a rights issue of approximately SEK 83m and decides on an offer to convert outstanding TO2 warrants into shares.
- A Nomination Committee has been appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2026.
THE GROUP
Oct 1, 2024 -
July 1 - Sep 30
Jan 1 - Sep 30
Sep 30, 2025
Jan 1 - Dec 31
2025
2024
2025
2024
Rolling-12
2024
Net sales, SEK ths
10 339
8 408
27 987
21 107
36 584
29 705
Gross margin, %
60,0 %
75,7 %
65,3 %
72,0 %
66,0 %
71,0 %
Equity/Asset ratio, %
62,0 %
67,6 %
62,0 %
67,6 %
64,8 %
59,4 %
Net indebtness, multiple
0,61
0,48
0,61
0,48
0,54
0,68
Cash equivalents, SEK ths
24 757
24 714
24 757
24 714
24 757
11 245
Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths
-17 287
-16 475
-63 754
-44 835
-76 302
-57 383
Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK
-0,05
-0,08
-0,21
-0,27
-0,29
-0,34
Shareholder's equity per share, SEK
0,09
0,17
0,10
0,23
0,11
0,21
Average number of shares, 000'
390 239
219 538
342 415
164 146
311 696
177 994
Number of shares at closing of period, 000'
414 183
219 538
414 183
219 538
414 183
219 538
Share price at end of period, SEK
0,38
0,48
0,38
0,51
0,38
0,41
Number of sold electrodes, pieces
21 278
17 210
57 546
45 078
74 678
62 210
Average number of employees
34
29
35
27
33
28
This information is information that SciBase Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.30 CET on 7 November 2025.
This report has been comprehensively reviewed by the Company's auditors.
For further information please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO,
Phone. +46732069802
E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com
Certified Advisor (CA):
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Tel: +46 8 588 68 570
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se
About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.
Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.
Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.
The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases
