New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2025) - DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS) ("DigiAsia" or "the Company"), a technology-driven fintech platform advancing digital financial services in Asia and beyond, today announced that it is currently in the final stages of shortlisting investment banks to advise on its proposed US$100 million Bitcoin (BTC) treasury reserve initiative. The Company expects to finalize its selection and formally appoint a lead investment bank within this week. This process is part of DigiAsia's strategic effort to accelerate its institutional Bitcoin acquisition plan and strengthen its position as a leader in corporate digital asset management and blockchain innovation.

Institutional-Grade Bitcoin Treasury and Crypto Finance Strategy

Once appointed, the selected investment bank is expected to assist DigiAsia in structuring and executing a multi-channel capital raise through:

- Equity-linked offerings tailored for institutional investors seeking digital asset exposure

- Convertible note structures designed to support long-term Bitcoin holdings

- Innovative crypto finance instruments optimized for treasury yield generation

- Strategic partnerships targeting institutional capital allocation into BTC and blockchain assets

Market-Leading Position in Corporate Bitcoin Adoption

DigiAsia's launch of a $100 million Bitcoin treasury initiative positions it as a frontrunner among NASDAQ-listed firms actively integrating Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. The Company's bold acquisition strategy is one of the largest corporate crypto treasury efforts announced in 2025, anticipated to create meaningful shareholder value through BTC capital appreciation and regulated yield generation.

The Company expects to commence initial Bitcoin purchases within Q3 2025 and will provide updates on capital raise progress and BTC acquisition milestones in the coming weeks.

About DigiAsia Corp (NASDAQ: FAAS)

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ: FAAS) is a fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) provider using a B2B2X model in emerging markets. Its APIs enable SMEs to integrate financial services that promote inclusion, including cashless payments, digital wallets, and banking. DigiAsia is expanding AI-driven financial solutions across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by words such as "believe," "expect," or "will." These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including regulatory changes, market conditions, and competitive dynamics detailed in DigiAsia's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially. DigiAsia disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253492

SOURCE: DigiAsia Corp