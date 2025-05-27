Beko Announces Updates to HomeWhiz Platform to Advance Smart Appliance Efficiency and Sustainability

HomeWhiz can be operated from anywhere aims to optimize appliance performance, reduce energy and water, waste, and simplify daily home management.

ISTANBUL, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, a global leader in home appliances, has unveiled updates to its HomeWhiz smart home platform, empowering users to operate and monitor connected appliances to live more sustainably, simply and cost effectively.

Beko's mission is to deliver cutting-edge technologies that benefit customers and respect the planet. With AI-powered features, HomeWhiz gives users a simple way of controlling the whole home through their phone. The application is smart, simple and allows users to connect to their devices in real time, supporting them to reduce bills, energy and water consumption, and automate tasks like reordering washing detergent.

See, Save and Sustain!

With smart home at their fingertips, users can now monitor and optimize appliance efficiency and resource usage with ease. The HomeWhiz enables users to track daily, weekly, and monthly resource usage with ease- transforming complex consumption data into clear, actionable insights. By helping users understand not just how much, but also why energy and water are used, the feature empowers smarter routines, optimized appliance use, and long-term savings through habit-aware adjustments.

"HomeWhiz is not only about making life easier, but also aspires more sustainable and cost efficient," said Akin Garzanli. Chief Marketing Officer at Beko. "As one of the world's leading manufacturers of white goods and with 22 brands under the Beko, we are able to offer consumers a single platform that can automate daily tasks and provide rich data."

With a network of 29 R&D and design centers globally, Beko continues to innovate and develop its technology, including HomeWhiz, to meet the changing needs of consumer life.

Expanded features include:

Adaptive Features

This project focuses on developing a smart laundry solution that offers personalized washing and drying experiences tailored to individual user preferences. By leveraging the AI capabilities of the HomeWhiz platform, the system analyzes user feedback and habits to adapt and optimize program settings automatically. This ensures clothes are cleaned exactly as preferred, enhancing both satisfaction and efficiency.

Beyond personalization, the system is also designed to intelligently respond to user routines and environmental conditions, seek to impact energy savings without requiring manual input. The workflow is a seamless and intuitive appliance experience that combines customization, sustainability, and smart home integration. All customized settings can be easily reset within the HomeWhiz app.

Energy & Water Management

Understanding and managing household energy and water consumption has never been more important as consumers aim to reduce household expenditure and environmental impact. HomeWhiz's Energy and Water Management feature offers daily, weekly and monthly usage data, offering personalized recommendations and a guidance which can be used to make smart, lasting savings.

Firmware Update (OTA)

HomeWhiz orchestrates regular firmware updates (OTA) which are essential to make full use of the latest appliance innovations. For example, updates help consumers achieve greater energy savings and provide access to new AI-powered features, which enhance functionality and convenience. In addition, updates to predictive maintenance technology identify potential issues with machines before they occur, extend their service life and ensure optimal performance.

For more information about HomeWhiz, please visit https://www.beko.com/en-en/homewhiz

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of over 50,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.6 billion Euros in 2024. Beko's 29 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the sixth consecutive year (based on the results dated 22 November 2024) and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the eighth consecutive year.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.?

